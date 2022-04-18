Haryana: Kaithal arhtiyas allege irregularities in measurement of crop

Alleging irregularities by procurement agencies, arhtiyas in Kaithal grain market staged a protest on Sunday.

They claimed that there was a difference of 20 quintals in a truck sent from the grain market to godowns of the procurement agency Hafed, the largest apex cooperative federation of Haryana.

An aggrieved commission agent of the old grain market in Kaithal, Manoj Singla, alleged that he had transported 683 bags containing 346 quintal of procured wheat to the godown of Hafed. “But officials of the procurement agencies claimed that the weight of the bags was only 326 quintals, even as the number of bags remained the same,” he added.

Responding to the allegations, Hafed DM,Kaithal, Suresh Kumar said the matter has been brought to his knowledge and required action will be taken after an investigation.

He, however, said this was the responsibility of the inspector of the agency to examine the weight and bags in each and every truck.