Haryana: Khap panchayat urges dairy farmers to hike milk rates for govt co-op societies
A khap panchayat in Haryana’s Hisar on Sunday urged dairy farmers to sells milk at ₹100 per litre to government cooperative societies in protest against the Centre’s farm laws and high fuel prices.
The appeal was made at a meeting of the Satrol Khap held in Hisar’s Narnaund under the chairmanship of its head Ramniwas.
A leader of the khap panchayat (community court), Phool Kumar Petwar, said dairy farmers have been asked to sell milk at hiked prices from March 1. He, however, said the common people will continue to get milk at ₹55 to ₹60 per litre.
"The khap today took a decision in which we have asked farmers to sell milk at the rate of ₹100 per litre to government cooperative societies. For the common man, this will continue to be sold between ₹55 and ₹60 per litre,” he said.
“We want to awaken the government. They should repeal the farm laws and bring down fuel prices," said Petwar, adding that the government is not listening to farmers’ demand of repealing the laws and continues to increase fuel prices.
“Farmers are adversely hit by the rising diesel prices. Farmers not only grow crops, they also rear animals which produce milk,” he said, adding that the government should know that farmers are producers who can hike prices.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Haryana: Khap panchayat urges dairy farmers to hike milk rates
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Punjab’s 38 IAS, 16 IPS officers appointed poll observers
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Five Congress MLAs booked for causing hurt to Himachal governor
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Punjab likely to rope in 675 private hospitals to push vaccination drive
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Did not break any law’: Nodeep Kaur after HC grants bail
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Six inmates to work as RJs at Ambala Central Jail
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mohali fire dept gives 15-day ultimatum to 600 violators
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Painter held for wife’s murder in Mohali
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chandigarh records hottest February day since 1954
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid spike: All options open for curbs, says Chandigarh admn
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Politics behind I-T raids at Meham MLA’s houses, offices
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
HP assembly session off to stormy start, 5 Cong MLAs suspended
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Punjab and Haryana high court grants bail to labour activist Nodeep Kaur
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sardool Sikandar laid to rest at ancestral village
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chandigarh records hottest February day in 15 years, rain relief likely today
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox