IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Haryana: Khap panchayat urges dairy farmers to hike milk rates for govt co-op societies
Milk being taken to a dairy plant for processing.(HT Photo)
Milk being taken to a dairy plant for processing.(HT Photo)
chandigarh news

Haryana: Khap panchayat urges dairy farmers to hike milk rates for govt co-op societies

The appeal was made at a meeting of the Satrol Khap held in Hisar’s Narnaund under the chairmanship of its head Ramniwas.
READ FULL STORY
PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 08:28 PM IST

A khap panchayat in Haryana’s Hisar on Sunday urged dairy farmers to sells milk at 100 per litre to government cooperative societies in protest against the Centre’s farm laws and high fuel prices.

The appeal was made at a meeting of the Satrol Khap held in Hisar’s Narnaund under the chairmanship of its head Ramniwas.

A leader of the khap panchayat (community court), Phool Kumar Petwar, said dairy farmers have been asked to sell milk at hiked prices from March 1. He, however, said the common people will continue to get milk at 55 to 60 per litre.

"The khap today took a decision in which we have asked farmers to sell milk at the rate of 100 per litre to government cooperative societies. For the common man, this will continue to be sold between 55 and 60 per litre,” he said.

“We want to awaken the government. They should repeal the farm laws and bring down fuel prices," said Petwar, adding that the government is not listening to farmers’ demand of repealing the laws and continues to increase fuel prices.

“Farmers are adversely hit by the rising diesel prices. Farmers not only grow crops, they also rear animals which produce milk,” he said, adding that the government should know that farmers are producers who can hike prices.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
haryana
Close
Milk being taken to a dairy plant for processing.(HT Photo)
Milk being taken to a dairy plant for processing.(HT Photo)
chandigarh news

Haryana: Khap panchayat urges dairy farmers to hike milk rates

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 08:28 PM IST
The appeal was made at a meeting of the Satrol Khap held in Hisar’s Narnaund under the chairmanship of its head Ramniwas.
READ FULL STORY
Close
(HT file photo)
(HT file photo)
chandigarh news

Punjab’s 38 IAS, 16 IPS officers appointed poll observers

By Asian News International
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 04:49 PM IST
EC to brief observers through video-conference on March 3 before they head for Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and Puducherry for elections that begin on March 27
READ FULL STORY
Close
Himachal Pradesh Congress MLAs holding up copies of the governor Bandaru Dattatreya’s address and obstructing his exit from the assembly by standing in front of his car on Friday. They claimed he did not address issues such as inflation, unemployment and other concerns of the state in his speech. (Deepak Sansta/HT)
Himachal Pradesh Congress MLAs holding up copies of the governor Bandaru Dattatreya’s address and obstructing his exit from the assembly by standing in front of his car on Friday. They claimed he did not address issues such as inflation, unemployment and other concerns of the state in his speech. (Deepak Sansta/HT)
chandigarh news

Five Congress MLAs booked for causing hurt to Himachal governor

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 04:18 PM IST
Case registered hours after Speaker suspended them for the budget session for interrupting governor’s address and obstructing his exit from the House on Friday
READ FULL STORY
Close
Those aged above 60 can walk in at any government or private hospital registered under the vaccination drive with their identity proof to receive the shot. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)
Those aged above 60 can walk in at any government or private hospital registered under the vaccination drive with their identity proof to receive the shot. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)
chandigarh news

Punjab likely to rope in 675 private hospitals to push vaccination drive

By Ravinder Vasudeva, Chandigarh
UPDATED ON FEB 27, 2021 01:29 AM IST
The next phase, which starts from March 1, will cover senior citizens and those aged above 45 with co-morbidities
READ FULL STORY
Close
The court further asked Kaur to maintain restraint while on bail to ensure that no law and order issue arises due to her actions.
The court further asked Kaur to maintain restraint while on bail to ensure that no law and order issue arises due to her actions.
india news

‘Did not break any law’: Nodeep Kaur after HC grants bail

By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh/karnal
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 12:39 AM IST
Addressing mediapersons, Kaur said, “I did not break any law and cannot think of doing so in future. But I raise voice against exploitation of labourers and farmers by the big corporate houses. Such influential people cannot tolerate this and try to suppress their voice.”
READ FULL STORY
Close
Officials inaugurating the radio station at Ambala Central Jail on Friday. (HT File)
Officials inaugurating the radio station at Ambala Central Jail on Friday. (HT File)
chandigarh news

Six inmates to work as RJs at Ambala Central Jail

By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 12:24 AM IST
Jail radio was started in three Haryana prisons for the welfare of inmates and induce positive energy among them, says additional chief secretary (home)
READ FULL STORY
Close
2019 had witnessed two major fires at industrial units in Dera Bassi, which left 18 workers injured. (Representational picture)
2019 had witnessed two major fires at industrial units in Dera Bassi, which left 18 workers injured. (Representational picture)
chandigarh news

Mohali fire dept gives 15-day ultimatum to 600 violators

By Hillary Victor, Chandigarh
UPDATED ON FEB 27, 2021 12:30 AM IST
Had in February last year issued notices to 693 fire-safety violators under the municipal corporation limits, but only 93 complied with its orders
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kamal, the accused
Kamal, the accused
chandigarh news

Painter held for wife’s murder in Mohali

By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
UPDATED ON FEB 27, 2021 12:29 AM IST
The painter who had strangulated his 23-year-old wife to death at their house in Phase 11’s Amb Sahib Colony on Wednesday night was arrested from Sector 76 on Friday
READ FULL STORY
Close
The high temperature was no deterrent for this couple visiting Rose Garden on the inaugural day of Rose Festival in Chandigarh on Friday. (Ravi Kumar/HT)
The high temperature was no deterrent for this couple visiting Rose Garden on the inaugural day of Rose Festival in Chandigarh on Friday. (Ravi Kumar/HT)
chandigarh news

Chandigarh records hottest February day since 1954

By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 12:18 AM IST
At 32.7°C, maximum temperature was eight degrees above normal and just 0.1°C lower than the all-time high of 32.8°C recorded 67 years ago
READ FULL STORY
Close
Covid spike: All options open for curbs, says Chandigarh admn
Covid spike: All options open for curbs, says Chandigarh admn
chandigarh news

Covid spike: All options open for curbs, says Chandigarh admn

By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
UPDATED ON FEB 27, 2021 12:13 AM IST
UT administrator says options of night curfew, closure of markets, sealing of borders and restrictions on gatherings will be considered if the pandemic keeps showing an upward trend
READ FULL STORY
Close
Balraj Kundu, 50, a BJP rebel and first-term independent MLA, is known for deep pockets. He is into the business of roads and construction in West Bengal and one of the richest legislators of Haryana. His declared wealth according to his 2019 poll affidavit is <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>141 crore. (HT Photo)
Balraj Kundu, 50, a BJP rebel and first-term independent MLA, is known for deep pockets. He is into the business of roads and construction in West Bengal and one of the richest legislators of Haryana. His declared wealth according to his 2019 poll affidavit is 141 crore. (HT Photo)
chandigarh news

Politics behind I-T raids at Meham MLA’s houses, offices

By Pawan Sharma and Sunil Rahar
UPDATED ON FEB 26, 2021 04:10 PM IST
The MLA, a critic of Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar, has been pumping his resources to support the farmers’ agitation that has already pushed the BJP in the state on the back foot.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur trying to clear the way for governor Bandara Dattatreya’s car after Congress legislators blocked his exit from the Himachal Pradesh assembly in Shimla on Friday. (Deepak Sansta/HT)
Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur trying to clear the way for governor Bandara Dattatreya’s car after Congress legislators blocked his exit from the Himachal Pradesh assembly in Shimla on Friday. (Deepak Sansta/HT)
chandigarh news

HP assembly session off to stormy start, 5 Cong MLAs suspended

By Gaurav Bisht
UPDATED ON FEB 26, 2021 03:53 PM IST
Leader of opposition Mukesh Agnihotri among the five Congress members suspended for the entire budget session after gherao of governor
READ FULL STORY
Close
A protest against the arrest of labour activist Nodeep Kaur at Hall Gate in Amritsar, Punjab, on February 15. (Sameer Sehgal/HT Photo)
A protest against the arrest of labour activist Nodeep Kaur at Hall Gate in Amritsar, Punjab, on February 15. (Sameer Sehgal/HT Photo)
chandigarh news

Punjab and Haryana high court grants bail to labour activist Nodeep Kaur

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Zara Khan
UPDATED ON FEB 26, 2021 03:24 PM IST
She was arrested on January 12 for allegedly inciting workers during a protest that led to a clash with the police, leaving seven personnel injured
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sikander, who had undergone a renal transplant in 2016, passed away at 11.55 am at Fortis Hospital, Mohali, on Wednesday. (ht photo)
Sikander, who had undergone a renal transplant in 2016, passed away at 11.55 am at Fortis Hospital, Mohali, on Wednesday. (ht photo)
chandigarh news

Sardool Sikandar laid to rest at ancestral village

By HT Correspondent, Fatehgarh Sahib
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 01:17 AM IST
Noted Punjabi singer-actor Sardool Sikandar (60) was laid to rest at his native Kheri Naudh Singh village in Fatehgarh Sahib on Thursday
READ FULL STORY
Close
Workers readying a topiary for the 49th Rose Festival in Chandigarh on a sunny Thursday afternoon. (Keshav Singh/HT)
Workers readying a topiary for the 49th Rose Festival in Chandigarh on a sunny Thursday afternoon. (Keshav Singh/HT)
chandigarh news

Chandigarh records hottest February day in 15 years, rain relief likely today

By Rajanbir Singh, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 12:54 AM IST
The last warmest day in the month was recorded on February 23 in 2006, when the temperature had gone up to 32°C
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac