Haryana: Labourer axed to death by friend in Rohtak

A 40-year-old man was killed allegedly by his friend with an axe on Monday afternoon in Gijhi village, police said. A case of murder has been registered against the accused. (HT File)

The deceased has been identified as Pradeep Kumar, a labourer, who is survived by his 12-year-old son and wife.

Sampla deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Rakesh Kumar said the incident occurred when Pradeep and his friend, Pawan alias Kala, were consuming alcohol on a village street.

“According to villagers, Pawan began shouting at Pradeep, leading to a verbal spat. Pawan then took an axe from somewhere and attacked Pradeep, inflicting injuries to his face and neck. The accused fled the scene and Pradeep died on the spot. Prima facie, it appears both were friends and there was no prior dispute between them,” the DSP added.

A case of murder has been registered against Pawan alias Kala, and a manhunt has been launched to apprehend him.