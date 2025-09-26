Haryana launches Lado Lakshmi Yojana to provide ₹2,100 per month to women

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Thursday formally launched the much-awaited “Deendayal Lado Lakshmi Yojana” along with a dedicated mobile app to ensure seamless rollout of the ₹2,100 per monthly pension scheme for women above 23 years of age--a key promise of the BJP ahead of the October 2024 assembly polls. Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini launches the 'Deen Dayal Lado Lakshmi mobile app' on the occasion of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay's birth anniversary in Panchkula on Thursday. (ANI)

The Council of Ministers of Haryana in its August 28 meeting had given nod to launch this scheme on September 25 coinciding with the birth anniversary of Bharatiya Jana Sangh co-founder Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya, who is regarded as the architect of Antyodaya, and name this scheme after him. Married and unmarried women who are 23 and above as on September 25, 2025 and whose family’s annual income is less than ₹1 lakh are eligible in the first phase of implementation.

While the state-level ceremony was held at Tau Devi Lal Stadium in Panchkula where the chief minister started the scheme, similar functions were held across the state in district headquarters where ministers and senior party leaders launched the scheme.

“Those eligible as of September 25 can begin applying immediately, while others may apply on the date they become eligible,” chief minister Saini said, urging women below 23 years of age to mark their 23rd birthday by applying for this scheme.

“The launch of the Deendayal Lado Lakshmi Yojana marks the fulfilment of the 42nd promise out of 217 commitments listed in the government’s ‘Sankalp Patra’. At least 90 poll commitments will be fulfilled by the end of this year.”

According to the chief minister, nearly 20 lakh women will be benefited in the first phase of this scheme which is open for both married and unmarried women between the ages of 23 and 60 years.

Any number of eligible women within the same household will be eligible for this pension scheme for which the government has approved ₹5,000 crore budget for 2025-26 fiscal.

To address difficulties during the application process, Saini also released a toll-free 18001802231 and a helpline number 01724880500. During the launch programme, live registration of five eligible women was also carried out under the scheme. Saini informed the gathering that in a short time of the mobile app launch, nearly 50,000 women had downloaded it and around 8,000 women had already submitted applications.

Saini said that the scheme has been launched with transparency and simplicity. All processes like application, verification and grievance redressal will be handled only through the mobile application. He said the women will not have to visit any common service centres or government offices and that they will be able to apply directly from their mobile phones at home.

“Inspired by Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya’s philosophy of Antyodaya, the Haryana government remains committed to uplifting every section of society, particularly women and weaker sections,” said Saini, who on this occasion also inaugurated and laid the foundation stones of projects worth ₹326 crore.

Saini lays foundation stones of projects worth ₹90 crore in Panipat

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Thursday laid the foundation stone of a railway over bridge connecting the old industrial area to GT Road at a cost of ₹70.42 crore and a fire station centre at a cost of ₹18.95 crore in Panipat.

Apart from this, he also announced ₹50 lakh for Bhagwad Geeta Chowk and ₹40 crore for the reconstruction of Palika Bazaar, while also promising the installation of CCTV cameras to prevent crime in Panipat.

The chief minister also inaugurated the BJP’s district office, Shyam Kamal in the presence of Union minister and Karnal MP Manohar Lal Khattar, state BJP chief Mohan Lal Badoli, cabinet minister Mahipal Dhanda, Panipat Urban MLA Parmod Vij, former Karnal MP Sanjay Bhatia and others.

Haryana to invest ₹474 crore in AI

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Thursday said that an investment of ₹474 crore will be made under the “Haryana AI Development Project” between 2025 and 2028.

This initiative will include the establishment of a global artificial intelligence centre in Gurugram and an advanced computing facility in Panchkula.

Addressing policymakers, statisticians, and representatives from various states at the 29th conference of central and state statistical organisations on the theme “Strengthening Local-Level Governance” held here on Thursday, Saini said that Union ministry of statistics has signed a ₹5 crore MoU to further strengthen and advance Haryana’s statistical system.

Saini said that accurate data forms the foundation of sound decision-making, and true development cannot be achieved without facts.

Women to furnish exhaustive personal info

Women applying for ₹2,100 monthly financial assistance under the Deendayal Lado Lakshmi Yojana, a social security scheme, will have to furnish exhaustive personal and family information including details of income, bank accounts, electricity connection, ownership of vehicles, and residence certificate among others.

Every beneficiary will be required to undergo liveness detection every month by completing face authentication through the Lado Lakshmi App to ensure uninterrupted disbursal of financial assistance. The citizen resources information department (CRID) will send a text message to eligible beneficiaries every month to remind them about the liveness certificate (blink to click feature).