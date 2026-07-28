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Haryana launches online system for digitally certified land records

Financial commissioner, revenue, Sumita Misra said they have operationalised the new module on the revenue department portal, enabling citizens to access certified land records through a simple online process.

Published on: Jul 28, 2026, 09:12:40 IST
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
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In a citizen-centric reform aimed at making land-related services faster, transparent and paperless, the Haryana government has launched an online system that will allow people to apply for and obtain digitally certified copies of jamabandi, mutation, fard badar and registered sale deeds without visiting revenue offices.

In a citizen-centric reform aimed at making land-related services faster, transparent and paperless, the Haryana government has launched an online system that will allow people to apply for and obtain digitally certified copies of jamabandi, mutation, fard badar and registered sale deeds without visiting revenue offices. (HT File)
In a citizen-centric reform aimed at making land-related services faster, transparent and paperless, the Haryana government has launched an online system that will allow people to apply for and obtain digitally certified copies of jamabandi, mutation, fard badar and registered sale deeds without visiting revenue offices. (HT File)

Financial commissioner, revenue (FCR), Sumita Misra said they have operationalised the new module on the revenue department portal, enabling citizens to access certified land records through a simple online process.

Misra said instructions have been issued to all divisional commissioners and deputy commissioners to implement the system uniformly across the state. To ensure seamless execution, the department has also prepared a standard operating procedure for revenue officials and a detailed user manual for citizens with step-by-step guidance.

The FCR said applicants can log in to the portal using their registered mobile number through OTP authentication and submit applications by selecting the required document and entering details such as district, tehsil and village. Every application will generate a unique tracking ID and be forwarded electronically to the concerned patwari or revenue official for verification. Once the application is approved and the prescribed fee is paid online, the digitally certified document will be generated automatically and made available for download from the applicant’s dashboard.

Misra said the initiative is expected to significantly reduce the need for repeated visits to tehsil offices, minimise delays in obtaining land records and improve transparency through an end-to-end digital workflow. The online system will also strengthen accountability by maintaining a complete electronic trail of every application and approval.

 
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