Haryana logs lowest ever weekly Covid case count

Haryana logged the lowest ever weekly coronavirus infection count during a period of decline recording 376 cases last week (July 5-11). Last week’s count also happens to be an all-time low surpassing 525 infections reported the week before (June 28-July 4).

The downward trajectory of the virus which continued for a consecutive ninth week has prompted the government to ease restrictions including opening of educational institutions, cinema halls, shopping malls and uncapping number of persons allowed for indoor and outdoor congregations.

Health officials said they now fear that the viral infection will start making a gradual climb. A similar trend was witnessed in February first week when the weekly case count had dipped to 534 and the subsequent weeks saw an increase, officials said.

“Is this the culmination of flattening trajectory? That’s our worry. Since the restrictions are gone, we are keeping our fingers crossed,” said a health analyst citing the trend prior to the devastating second wave.

As on Monday, there were only 900 active cases with 15 districts having 50 or less active cases. Only Hisar and Panipat districts have over 100 active cases. The weekly number of fatalities due to the contagion also came down to 64 last week.

VACCINATION CLOSING IN TO 10-MN MARK

Haryana is close to administering 10 million vaccine doses (including first and second dose) having inoculated about 99.27 lakh individuals by July 12.

Statistics showed that about 81.51 lakh persons in state have been vaccinated with the first dose and about 17.76 lakh have got both the doses.

About 36.64 lakh in the 18-45 age group have been vaccinated with the first dose and about 1.63 lakh have been vaccinated with both the doses.

About 21.09 lakh individuals in the 45-60 age group have got the first shot and about 5.51 lakh have got both.

In the 60+ category, about 18.87 lakh people have been inoculated with the first dose and about 7.60 lakh with both doses.

REWARI, AMBALA CLOSE TO EXITING CRITICAL CATEGORY

As the cumulative positivity rate continues to fall, Rewari and Ambala districts are close to exiting the critical category.

Positivity rate of more than 6% is regarded as critical. Five districts – Rohtak, Palwal, Kurukshetra, Jhajjar and Kaithal have already exited the critical category. Nuh is the only district with a desirable positivity rate of less than 2%.

While fifteen districts still in the critical category have also seen reduction in the positivity rate, experts said the high cumulative positivity rate is indicative of the virulence of the contagion during the second wave and will take its time to come down.