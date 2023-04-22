Haryana IAS officer Sanjeev Verma wants to be impleaded as party before Lokayukta

Haryana IAS officer Sanjeev Verma has filed an application before the Haryana Lokayukta, Justice Hari Pal Verma (retd) for impleading him as a party in a complaint pertaining to alleged illegal appointments made in the Haryana State Warehousing Corporation. The matter is pending before the Lokayukta.

Citing a Hindustan Times news report of December 2022, Verma wrote that senior IAS officer, Ashok Khemka has made serious allegations against him in an intervention application filed before the Lokayukta. Thus, Verma wrote, it is important that he be impleaded as party to the proceedings so that he is able to explain the factual position with regards the false allegation levelled against him.

Khemka has filed an intervention application before the Lokayukta in 2022 seeking directions to the chief secretary to inquire as to how a first information report (FIR) by Panchkula police was registered against him in a hurry without following the due process established by the law. The two IAS officers are at loggerheads and the application alleged that Verma had an axe to grind with Khemka.

Khemka in his intervention application had prayed for dismissal of a complaint pertaining to irregularities in the selection of managers during his 2009-10 stint as HSWC managing director.