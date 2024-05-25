Haryana LS polls: Disruption of law and order would not be tolerated: DGP

Haryana director general of police Shatrujeet Kapur has said that during the voting on Saturday all senior police officers, including additional directors general of police (ADGPs), will be in the field and patrol their respective areas from morning till the end of voting. Haryana DGP Shatrujeet Kapur. (HT File Photo)

After chairing a meeting with senior police officers, the DGP said that disrupting law and order would not be tolerated.

Kapur pointed out that mischievous elements sometimes make fake videos of polling stations and share them on social media to disrupt the voting process. “To counter this, Haryana Police teams will actively monitor social media at various levels and take strict action against those posting fake videos,” the DGP said in a statement, appealing to the public not to share such videos on their social media accounts.

He urged that if anyone sees such videos circulating, they should inform Haryana Police via helpline number 112 or the control room helpline number 0172-2570070.

To maintain peace, law and order during the voting process, a foolproof sealing plan has been implemented at inter and intra-state borders and district checkpoints. Haryana Police is monitoring areas around hotels, inns, guest houses and other accommodations across the state. Similarly, hostels of educational institutions, colleges and universities are also being monitored.

The DGP said that the movement of history-sheeters, mischievous elements and disruptive anti-social elements are being closely monitored. Efforts are being made to ensure a peaceful election process by coordinating with the administrations of Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Chandigarh, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Delhi. Police teams across the state are patrolling day and night, he added.