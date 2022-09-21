Haryana: Lumpy skin disease cases begin to fall; 100% cattle vaccinated in Bhiwani, Fatehabad

Hisar’s Lala Lajpat Rai University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (LUVAS) has started testing the samples in view of the outbreak of lumpy skin disease (LSD) and sent the report of at least 150 samples to the animal husbandry and dairying department as Haryana registers a decline in new cases.

University’s director of research Naresh Jindal said the central government had permitted them to conduct testing and they received nearly 150 samples of animals.

“We have an excess amount of vaccines and the cases of lumpy skin disease are also reducing. We had also launched a helpline for the farmers where they could ask questions related to the disease,” he added.

Deputy directors of animal husbandry and dairying departments in Bhiwani, Fatehabad and Rohtak said the cases of lumpy skin disease have been sharply declining and less than 10 new cases are surfacing every day.

Jaswant Singh, deputy director at Bhiwani, said they have vaccinated over 40,000 cattle and achieved 100% coverage.

“There is a complete ban on interstate and interdistrict movements of cattle. Moreover, cattle fairs and sale of animals have also been completely banned. The owners have been asked to isolate the infected animals and more than 70% of infected cattle have recovered,” he added.

Sukhwant Singh, deputy director at Fatehabad, said the daily cases have reduced to less than 10.

‘No need to panic, LSD under control’

“The entire population of cattle has been vaccinated and we have sufficient stock of doses. The disease is under control and there is no need to panic. We have issued advisories to farmers related to prevention and care of infected animals,” he added.

“The disease is non-zoonotic and does not spread from animals to humans, so they should take care of their livestock without fear,” he said.

Sukhwant said they have directed officials to carry out the work of digging 8-10ft deep pits for burying carcasses of animals that died due to the disease.

“Fogging and spraying of particular disinfectants and proper sanitisation have been done in all gaushalas and villages to control and check the flies and mosquitoes acting as vectors for the spread of the disease,” he added.