Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Union finance minister pats Haryana govt for fiscal prudence during Covid pandemic
chandigarh news

Union finance minister pats Haryana govt for fiscal prudence during Covid pandemic

Nirmala Sitharaman says Haryana CM Khattar made no additional borrowing during pandemic; rise in revenue receipts indicates Indian economy back on track
By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON SEP 24, 2021 04:12 PM IST
Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharam addressing a press conference in Chandigarh on Friday as Haryana BJP chief OP Dhankar looks on. (Keshav Singh/HT)

The Manohar Lal Khattar-led BJP-JJP coalition government in Haryana has been consciously making efforts and managing its fiscal affairs in an objective way, Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Friday.

“Haryana has been managing its finances very well. It made no additional borrowing during the pandemic,” Sitharaman said at a press conference in Chandigarh.

Also read: Khattar assures Centre of effective steps against stubble burning

The finance minister attended a seminar at Panchkula that was organised by the BJP as part of its 20-day-long Sewa and Samarpan programmes to celebrate Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday.

She said Haryana is one of the states that did not use its additional borrowing limits during the pandemic.

Responding to a question, Sitharaman said that the rise in revenue receipts was a clear indication that the Indian economy is back on track.

Earlier, she met Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar, who also holds the finance portfolio.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Rahul Gandhi’s move to appoint Channi as Punjab CM bold decision: Jakhar

Himachal landslides: Rail traffic to Shimla suspended today

In brief: ‘Take action against fake social media account handlers’

Celebrations in Jammu on 127th birth anniversary of Maharaja Hari Singh
TRENDING TOPICS
Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
PM Narendra Modi
GATE 2022 Registration
Foundation review
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP