Haryana: Maharshi Dayanand University submits report to state women commission

In a reply to the Haryana State Commission for Women, Maharshi Dayanand University (MDU) officials have accused student leaders of provoking sanitation workers to continue their protest over an alleged incident of harassment. “The registrar asked the workers to submit a written complaint the same day, but they filed it the next day, after the student leaders staged a protest,” Prof Bhagat Singh said in his reply. (File)

Prof Bhagat Singh, who is in charge of general administration and director of estate, stated in his written response that student leaders Vikram Dumolia, Pradeep Mota, and Himanshu Kangda “instigated the women sanitation workers to prolong the protest for their personal and political interests.”

Singh said the alleged incident occurred on the afternoon of October 26, when around 30 to 35 sanitation workers were cleaning a road near the university’s sports complex under the supervision of three supervisors.

According to Singh, the women workers alleged that supervisors Vinod Kumar Hooda and Vitender told them they were not menstruating and asked them to “prove it” while they were cleaning the area ahead of Haryana governor Ashim Kumar Ghosh’s visit. The women also claimed the instructions came from an assistant registrar.

Singh said that after the incident, registrar Krishan Kant and assistant registrar Shyam Sundar reached the spot, and the latter clarified that he had not issued any such order.

“The registrar asked the workers to submit a written complaint the same day, but they filed it the next day, after the student leaders staged a protest,” Singh said in his reply. “Both supervisors were suspended the same day, and the vice-chancellor later directed the registrar to forward the complaint to the police. An internal committee headed by Prof Sapna Garg was also constituted to investigate the matter.”

When contacted, student leader Vikram Dumolia denied the allegations. “We only staged the protest after the women workers shared their grievances and sought our support,” he said. “The university administration is trying to shield the assistant registrar, and this incident has tarnished MDU’s image. Some officials are still attempting to bury the issue.”