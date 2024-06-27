 Haryana makes ₹1,500-crore acquisitions for various sectors - Hindustan Times
Haryana makes 1,500-crore acquisitions for various sectors

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Jun 27, 2024 07:56 AM IST

Contracts and purchases worth about ₹1,500 crore were negotiated and approved by Haryana government’s high powered purchase committee (HPPC) and departmental high powered purchase committee (DHPPC) on Tuesday.

An official spokesperson said the state government was able to make savings of about <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>72 crore through negotiating with bidders. Chief minister Nayab Saini chaired the meeting. (ANI)
An official spokesperson said the state government was able to make savings of about 72 crore through negotiating with bidders. Chief minister Nayab Saini chaired the meeting.

A total of 31 agendas were presented in the meeting pertaining to agriculture and farmers’ welfare, animal husbandry and dairy, food supplies and consumer affairs, Haryana Vidyut Prasaran Nigam, Uttar Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam, public health engineering, higher education, secondary education, development and panchayat, transport department, and police. Of these, 27 were approved.

Approval of about 1,000 crore was given for the purchase of pipes to strengthen the drinking water supply. Approvals were granted for the purchase of equipment for general science labs in schools, purchase of 3,836 computers for colleges.

Purchase of 11 transformers of 132/33 kV, 20 transformers of 66/11 kV, and other equipment by HVPNL and UHBVN costing 290 crore was also approved. The committee also approved the purchase of three bulletproof vehicles, eight water cannons, nine Vajra vehicles and 14 trucks for the police department. The total cost of these vehicles will be approximately 11 crore. The purchase of 695 computers, 1100 e-challan machines, and other equipment for the police department costing 14 crore were also approved.

