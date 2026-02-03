Haryana man makes into UAE cricket team

Rohtak’s 29-year-old Mayank Chaudhary gave up his dreams of playing professional cricket in India after he failed to make into Haryana Ranji team and moved to Dubai in 2021. Mayank, a native of Ghilod village in Rohtak lost his father Rajesh Chaudhary, an employee with the health department when he was just five in 2002.

Mayank is all set to represent the UAE team in T-20 world cup beginning from February 7 and the UAE team will meet New Zealand on February 10. Mayank, a native of Ghilod village in Rohtak lost his father Rajesh Chaudhary, an employee with the health department when he was just five in 2002.

His mother Rajesh Devi, who worked in the health department after her husband’s death, shifted to Chandigarh. According to Mayank’s relatives, he pursued class 12 from government model school and post-graduation from DAV college, Sector 10 Chandigarh.

His mother Rajesh Devi said that the entire village is happy after Mayank’s selection to the team.

“My son was selected for the camp of the Haryana Ranji team but he could not make into the 15-member squad in 2017 and 2018. In 2021, he moved to Dubai for business purposes where he continued to play cricket. He trained under Yograj Singh in Panchkula and he wants to become like Yuvraj Singh. He played in Under 14,16, 19 and 23 matches. Later he played the final in the university-level games,” she added.

His uncle Dinesh Ghilod said that they were happy with his nephew’s selection in the UAE team but they were eager to see him in a blue T-shirt.