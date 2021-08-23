Haryana minister Anil Vij’s health improving

Haryana home minister Anil Vij, who also holds the health portfolio, is responding well to treatment and is in a stable condition, doctors at Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh, said on Monday.

“A team of experts is monitoring Vij’s health parameters. Doctors are conducting medical tests and no complication has been reported yet. His health is improving,” said PGIMER director Dr Jagat Ram.

Vij was admitted to the hospital at 4.30pm on Sunday after his oxygen levels dropped to dangerous levels. He had complained of breathlessness and is undergoing treatment under the head of pulmonary medicine department at the institute.

People close to Vij said that he was taken to the hospital by his family members as there was no significant improvement in his oxygen levels and he was to undergo some tests, too.

Vij, who also has cardiac issues, had suffered from Covid-19 infection twice during the pandemic and was treated at Medanta Hospital in Gurugram.