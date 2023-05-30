Five Kurukshetra officials to face the music for dereliction of duty

Taking note of dereliction of duty, Haryana urban local bodies minister Kamal Gupta on Monday recommended action against five officials in Kurukshetra.

A district public relations and grievances redressal committee meeting was also held in Kurukshetra. (Getty Images)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The minister, who was presiding over the district public relations and grievances redressal committee meeting, said the officials -- general manager of Cooperative Bank, general manager Haryana Roadways in Kurukshetra, food safety officer, district welfare officer and executive engineer of public works department – had remained absent from the meeting without prior information.

The minister has directed Kurukshetra deputy commissioner Shantanu Sharma to serve them show-cause notice and also record it in their annual confidential report. During the meeting, the minister heard 14 complaints, of which eight were redressed on the spot.

In Karnal, 18 complaints were taken up, of which 14 were disposed of on the spot. The remaining complaints will be taken up in the next meeting.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Replying to a question on police action against protesting wrestlers in Delhi, Gupta said the matter is related to Delhi but nobody has the right to take law-and-order into their own hands and law will take its course.

The ULB minister also presided over the district development and monitoring committee (DDMC) meeting.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON