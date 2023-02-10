Haryana minister Sandeep not invited to BJP’s state executive meeting starting today

Minister for printing and stationery Sandeep Singh has not been invited to the two-day Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state executive meeting starting in Bhiwani from Friday (February 10).

Haryana BJP president Om Prakash Dhankar confirmed the development and said Sandeep would not be invited for a meeting of the party’s state executive in Bhiwani till he comes out clean in the sexual harassment case filed against him.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The Chandigarh Police is yet to submit the investigation report into the case registered against him. There is a delay in the submission of the investigation report. He will not be invited to the party meetings till the report is submitted and he gets a clean chit,” Dhankar added.

Sandeep Singh, a first-time MLA from Pehowa, was booked on December 31 under Sections 354 (assault or use of criminal force against a woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 354 A (sexual harassment), 354 B (compelling her to be naked), 342 (wrongful confinement) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) following allegations of sexual misconduct by a junior woman athletics coach. The special investigation team, on January 7, added section 509 of IPC in the FIR. The section is invoked for uttering any word or making any gesture intended to insult the modesty of a woman. If proven guilty the accused faces simple imprisonment for 3 years along with a fine. Though he was divested of the sports and youth affairs portfolio on January 7, he continues to enjoy the ministerial rank even as the clamour for his ouster refuses to die down.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Demanding the removal of the former India hockey captain from the Haryana cabinet, various women groups, social organizations, and khaps will hold a panchayat in Jhajjar on Friday.

Jagmati Sangwan, a social activist and former Volleyball player, said they have visited various villages and told people about the sexual harassment case filed by a woman coach against Sandeep.

“Chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar has been protecting Sandeep, and he is still enjoying the cabinet berth. We will hold a panchayat tomorrow in Jhajjar and seek the removal of Sandeep from the cabinet. We will also demand his arrest,” she added.