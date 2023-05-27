Loan sanction letters handed over to Panchkula traders affected by fire

Haryana Vidhan Sabha speaker and Panchkula MLA Gian Chand Gupta on Friday handed over loan sanction letters, amounting to ₹6.50 crore, to 55 shopkeepers who were affected by the major fire at the Sector 9 Rehri Market in September last year.

The loan has been made available to help the affected shopkeepers purchase and construct booths. The MLA said remaining beneficiaries will also be provided loan after they submit the necessary documents.

While speaking at the MSME loan distribution camp organised by Union Bank of India, regional office, Chandigarh, at Sector 9, Panchkula, Gupta said after construction of the booths, the bank had also offered to make available loan to shopkeepers for working capital under the MSME loan product and bank’s Mudra Yojana.

He said the construction work for the booth market in Sector 9 was underway and shopkeepers will soon be given possession letters. He also visited the market and reviewed the progress of the work. He instructed the officials concerned to complete works related to internal roads, water drainage and electricity within two weeks so that construction work of the booths can be completed at the earliest.

Gupta said it had come to his notice that booths had been allotted to motor mechanics and dhaba owners in the middle of the market. “I will soon hold a meeting with senior officials of the Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran and try to get the booths exchanged with mutual consent of the shopkeepers,” he added.