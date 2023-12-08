Haryana most unsafe state as per NCRB data: Hooda

Former Haryana chief minister (CM) Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Thursday said Haryana is the most unsafe state in the country with three murders on an average taking place every day.

The former CM said that a case of sexual exploitation of girl students has come to light in Kaithal district. (HT File)

Quoting the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data at a press briefing, the leader of the opposition said that 1,020 people were murdered in 2022.

The Congress leader said the latest data released by NCRB for 2022 showed that women were not safe under the BJP-JJP rule.

“In 2022, 16,743 cases of crimes against women were reported. This would be about 45 cases per day. In a year, 1,787 rape cases were reported, 2,640 children including 1,516 girls went missing from the state,” he said.

The Congress demands a high-level inquiry into all such cases. “There should be a complaint box in each school. The government which gave the slogan of ‘Beti Bachao’ has proved unsuccessful in saving daughters,” he added.

Speaking about the drug abuse, the former CM said that 73 people committed suicide in Haryana due to drug abuse in 2022. “Such deaths were 54 in Punjab and 26 in Himachal Pradesh. This means that the number of people taking their lives due to drug addiction in Haryana is at par with Punjab and Himachal Pradesh,” Hooda maintained.

Talking about suicides, Hooda said there were 3,783 suicides in Haryana in 2022 with 61% of the victims having an annual income of less than ₹1 lakh.

The former CM said that hooch deaths were a regular occurrence and a dozen people have died after consuming poisonous liquor in the last three years. Hooda alleged that hooch traders cannot thrive without government protection which has failed to take action against big players.

The Congress leader said people of the state suffered in the ongoing tussle between CM Khattar and health minister Anil Vij.

“The health and law and order system of the state is in shambles. It is getting worse due to the tussle between the two. The Congress MLAs will raise this issue in the winter assembly session,” Hooda said.