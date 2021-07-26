Haryana mulls giving marks to Class 12 students for planting trees

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday announced that his government is toying with the idea of motivating students to plant trees by giving 10 additional marks to Class 12 students in final assessment.

Addressing people on the occasion of state-level Van Mahotsav held through video conferencing, Khattar cited the example of Philippines where it is mandatory for every student to plant trees in order to get their graduation degree.

Khattar said that in a bid to encourage students to plant trees in Haryana too, a possibility of granting at least 10 additional marks to class 12 students in final assessment is being explored by the education department so as to motivate students to plant more and more trees.

Under the Paudhgiri Abhiyan, ₹50 is given as an incentive every six months to the children studying from classes 6 to 12 who take care of their planted sapling for three years.

Calling upon the people of state to take “green pledge” by planting at least one tree during their lifetime to increase the green cover, Khattar said protecting the environment has always remained the utmost priority of his government.

“This year we have set a target of planting 3 crore saplings. I would urge each one of you to become a part of the state government’s plantation campaign to ensure the betterment of mother earth’s heath,” Khattar said.

Quoting “matsya-purana”, the chief minister said: “A pond equals ten wells, a reservoir equals ten ponds, while a son equals ten reservoirs, and a tree equals ten sons.”

The chief minister said that the forest area of Haryana should be 20 per cent of the total geographical area because Haryana is a plain state. Being a plain and agricultural state, the notified forest area in Haryana is only 3.52 per cent and the total tree covered area is 3.62 per cent.

“Thus our total forest and tree covered area is around 7 per cent. To increase it to 20 per cent, it is very important to plant more and more trees. This is a collective responsibility and keeping this in mind, special schemes are being implemented by forest and education department,” he said.

e-Paudhshala mobile app launched

On this occasion, Khattar launched citizen-centric e-Paudhshala mobile application for free distribution of plants from government nurseries.

He said that all the saplings to be distributed to the panchayats under the Jal Shakti Abhiyan launched by the Prime Minister and the saplings to be distributed under our Paudhgiri Yojana will be distributed through this mobile application.

“All citizens and government offices can get saplings from the nursery of the forest department by placing their demand through this app. The mobile application is available on both android and iPhone platforms,” he said.

He said that through this application, anyone can check the availability of plants of their choice in the nearest nursery and the app also has a navigation facility to reach the nursery.

Citizens can click pictures of plantations and share them with the Haryana forest department through this app. Through this app, the important role and contribution of citizens in making Haryana green will be acknowledged and recorded, Khattar said.