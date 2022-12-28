Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Haryana municipal bodies spent 17 cr on neutering 1.37 lakh dogs since 2014

Haryana municipal bodies spent 17 cr on neutering 1.37 lakh dogs since 2014

chandigarh news
Published on Dec 28, 2022 03:07 PM IST

Gurugram followed by Panchkula MC sterilised most stray canines; Yamunanagar MC spent ₹14.25 crore, four times more than other civic bodies, on neutering 16,170 stray dogs, but govt says no irregularities detected

The Gurugram municipal corporation led the initiative by sterilising a maximum of 42,228 stray dogs at a cost of 2.87 crore followed by the Panchkula MC that neutered 17,346 stray dogs at a cost of 1.56 crore. (HT file photo)
ByHitender Rao

Haryana’s municipal bodies spent 17.46 crore on sterilising 1.37 lakh stray dogs in 14 municipal areas of 13 districts from 2014-22.

Urban local bodies minister Kamal Gupta said this in a written reply to an unstarred question by Neeraj Sharma, the Congress MLA from Faridabad NIT, in the assembly on Wednesday.

Also read: Kapil Dev’s name dropped as chancellor of Haryana Sports University

The Gurugram municipal corporation led the initiative by sterilising a maximum of 42,228 stray dogs at a cost of 2.87 crore followed by the Panchkula MC that neutered 17,346 stray dogs at a cost of 1.56 crore, the minister said.

Surprisingly, the Yamunanagar municipal corporation spent 14.25 crore for the sterilisation of 16,170 stray dogs.

The minister’s reply said that no irregularities were found by the state government in any district with regard to the sterilisation of dogs from 2014-22.

The Faridabad MC sterilised 14,698 stray dogs at a cost of 1.24 crore, while the Ambala municipal corporation spent 77.94 lakh on neutering 9,588 stray dogs. The Ambala Sadar municipal council sterilised 6,283 stray dogs at a cost of 58.26 lakh.

The Panipat MC conducted the sterilisation of 7,983 stray dogs at a cost of 56.86 lakh, while the Karnal MC sterilised 5,647 stray dogs at 58.99 lakh.

The reply said a committee was constituted by the state government in accordance with the Animal Birth Control (Dogs) Rule, 2001, before the sterilisation of the stray dogs.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Hitender Rao

Hitender Rao is in the Haryana bureau, based in Chandigarh.

Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP