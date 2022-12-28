Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Kapil Dev’s name dropped as chancellor of Haryana Sports University

Kapil Dev’s name dropped as chancellor of Haryana Sports University

Published on Dec 28, 2022 12:08 AM IST

The state government, however, has dropped plans to appoint Kapil Dev, whose name was announced in 2019 by the then sports minister Anil Vij as the first chancellor of the Sports University

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

: Former Haryana IPS officer Surjeet Singh Deswal was on Tuesday appointed as the first vice-chancellor (V-C) of the Sports University of Haryana at Rai in Sonepat.

The state government, however, has dropped plans to appoint Kapil Dev, whose name was announced in 2019 by the then sports minister Anil Vij as the first chancellor of the Sports University.

Haryana governor, who was earlier proposed to be designated as a visitor to the university, will be the chancellor of the varsity following a modification in the bill, which was done on the recommendation of a select committee of the Haryana assembly.

The select committee whose report was published in March 2022 had recommended that the Governor shall be the chancellor of the sports university by virtue of his office.

Former IPS Surjeet Deswal, who remained the Director General of National Security Guard (NSG) and retired in 2021 as Director General of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) was picked for the V-Cs job under the transitional provisions of the Sports University of Haryana Act.

As per section 42 (a) of the Act, the first vice-chancellor shall be appointed by the state government in such manner and on such conditions, as may be deemed fit and the said officer shall hold office for such term, not exceeding three years, as may be specified by the state government.

Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
