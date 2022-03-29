Haryana mustard-growers fetch rates above MSP

Haryana mustard-growers are fetching good prices for their crop by selling the produce in the open market at ₹6,200 to ₹6,500 per quintal (black mustard), which is higher than the minimum support price (MSP) announced by the Union government at ₹5,050 per quintal.

In some areas of Charkhi Dadri and Bhiwani, the mustard crop was damaged due to untimely rain accompanied by hailstorm but in most of the rural pockets in these districts, farmers have produced a bumper crop and are happy with the rise in prices.

For the second consecutive year, the government agencies are likely to remain empty-handed after the farmers preferring to sell in open mandis due to hike in the rates.

Mustard is mainly produced in southern Haryana apart from some areas of Hisar and Fatehabad.

Vikas Kumar Dhatarwal, of Bhiwani, said he had cultivated mustard crop on 16 acre and is all set to gain profit in the second consecutive year.

“Last year too, I had sold my produce to a local commission agent in open mandi and this year also, I will sell my produce to him. The private players are offering more than ₹1,200 per quintal on the MSP. This time, the production will be higher by 1-2 quintal per acre against the normal production of 7-8 quintal per acre,” he added.

The Haryana government is procuring more than 10 crops on MSP including millets, groundnut, sunflower, wheat, mustard and others.

Rahul Sheoran, of Dadri’s Jitpura village, said the rainfall has helped for bumper production of black mustard. “Last year, we had sold the produce in the open mandi at ₹5,300 per quintal just after harvest and later, the price soared to ₹8,000 per quintal. This year, we will wait to sell our crop because the prices are rising in the open mandis,” he added.

Commenting on rise in prices of mustard, Haryana agriculture and farmers’ welfare minister JP Dalal said they are happy that the farmers are fetching more than ₹1,200 per quintal on mustard than the MSP.

“Farmers’ welfare is our top priority and they had fetched good prices in cotton too in open mandi,” he added.