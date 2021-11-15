Haryana nomadic tribes chief booked for rape

Chairman of the Haryana Denotified and Nomadic Tribes (DNT) Balwan Singh was on Sunday booked for rape and other charges on a complaint filed by a 37-year-old widow at Hisar women’s police station.

A case under Sections 376 (rape), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) after the woman filed a complaint against Singh to Haryana director general of police (DGP) PK Agarwal.

In her complaint, the woman alleged that she met Singh at the Hansi police station two years ago when she had gone there to lodge a complaint related to a family dispute.

“He assured me of helping in the case and we shared contact numbers. He took ₹1.5 lakh from me in the name of helping in the case and he raped me several times. He also tried to misbehave with my daughter. The chairman had gone with me to Agroha to meet my daughter, who was hospitalised in September last year. On the way back home, he raped me in a car. He also threatened me of facing dire consequences if I narrated the incident to anyone,” the complainant added.

Hisar women’s police station SHO Sunita said they have booked Singh and started investigation.

Singh, however, said the allegations levelled against him are false and baseless.