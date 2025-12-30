Haryana: Nursing college director among 3 booked for sexual harassment

The director of a private nursing college in Hansi, along with his wife and son, has been booked on charges of sexual harassment, police said on Monday. The case was registered after girl students of the college, located in Kagsar village, staged protests for the past four days demanding the arrest of the director. Members of khaps during a protest demanding arrest of the college director in Hansi on Monday. (HT Photo)

The students alleged that the director frequently entered the hostel in an inebriated state and kicked the doors of their rooms. They also levelled several other allegations against the college management, including an acute shortage of teaching staff, substandard food and hostel facilities, lack of medical support, inadequate security for female students, and irregularities that have affected academic standards. The students further demanded migration of all 300 girl students to another recognised nursing college.

A senior police official said the accused have been booked under Sections 75(2), 79 and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Meanwhile, several khaps and social organisations issued a 72-hour ultimatum to the Hansi administration to arrest the college director, warning that they would gherao the offices of the DSP and SDM in Narnaund on Friday if no action is taken. The standoff between the administration and protesters has continued for four days.

Tensions escalated on Monday morning when students accused female police personnel of using force to disperse them from the protest site. Police, however, alleged that the protesters manhandled two female constables, one of whom was hospitalised with injuries. Following the incident, the students moved towards Kagsar and Rajthal villages to seek public support and later resumed their dharna outside the college along with khap leaders, social activists and Narnaund Congress MLA Jassi Petwar.

Satrol Khap president Sandeep Kharb condemned the police action and demanded immediate arrest of the accused. He alleged that weak sections were invoked in the FIR and urged the government to ensure the students’ safety and shift them to PGIMS, Rohtak.

Narnaund SDM Vikas Yadav said he has been appointed administrator of the college and assured students that steps would be taken to improve faculty strength, hostel facilities and initiate the migration process. Police officials reiterated that the director, his wife and son have been booked and that the director will be arrested soon.