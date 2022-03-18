Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Haryana officials told to ensure compliance of NGT orders
Haryana officials told to ensure compliance of NGT orders

Justice Pritam Pal, chairman of the monitoring committee of National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed Haryana officials to ensure strict compliance of the tribunal’s guidelines
Action should also be taken against those institutions which do not follow the guidelines. (HT File)
Published on Mar 18, 2022 12:50 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Karnal

He said action should also be taken against those institutions which do not follow the guidelines.

“Environment protection should be the goal of all. Solid and liquid waste management and the system of e-waste management should work smoothly,” he said during a meeting of officials of the Kaithal district administration.

He said there is a need to pay special attention to cleanliness system at bus stands, railway stations and other public places, only then will the environment be clean. There should be a smooth system of plastic waste management and biomedical waste management.

Member of the committee and former Haryana chief secretary Urvashi Gulati said joint efforts are required to improve the environmental management system. “Our efforts should be visible on the ground,” she said, adding that along with solid and liquid waste management, door-to-door garbage collection should also be done smoothly.

