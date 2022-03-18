Haryana officials told to ensure compliance of NGT orders
Justice Pritam Pal, chairman of the monitoring committee of National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed Haryana officials to ensure strict compliance of the tribunal’s guidelines.
He said action should also be taken against those institutions which do not follow the guidelines.
“Environment protection should be the goal of all. Solid and liquid waste management and the system of e-waste management should work smoothly,” he said during a meeting of officials of the Kaithal district administration.
He said there is a need to pay special attention to cleanliness system at bus stands, railway stations and other public places, only then will the environment be clean. There should be a smooth system of plastic waste management and biomedical waste management.
Member of the committee and former Haryana chief secretary Urvashi Gulati said joint efforts are required to improve the environmental management system. “Our efforts should be visible on the ground,” she said, adding that along with solid and liquid waste management, door-to-door garbage collection should also be done smoothly.
-
Delhi: Brother of IB man killed in riots gets job with state government
Last year, the Delhi government had provided the family with a one-time financial assistance of ₹1 crore.
-
₹5,000 aid for workers who lost income during building ban
Over 83,000 construction workers had not received the grant in November 2021 because they did not renew their registration.
-
Shutdown call over hijab ruling hits normal life in parts of Karnataka
The bandh evoked a bigger response in districts like Udupi and Dakshina Kannada but several localities in Shivamogga and Bengaluru where shops were predominantly owned by non-Muslims remained open as they did not support the bandh.
-
After Covid relief in 2020 and 2021, 6K prisoners yet to return to Delhi jails
On July 16, 2021, in the backdrop of increasing Covid-19 cases across the country during the punishing second wave of the infection, the Supreme Court ordered that prisoners who were released during the second wave would not be asked to surrender until its further orders.
-
J'khand guv returns anti-lynching bill, asks state to revisit definition of mob
With its passage, Jharkhand had become the third state after West Bengal and Rajasthan to have put in place a bill against the crime.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics