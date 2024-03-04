 Haryana opens Kshatipurti portal for crop damage claims - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Haryana opens Kshatipurti portal for crop damage claims

Haryana opens Kshatipurti portal for crop damage claims

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Mar 04, 2024 10:56 PM IST

An official spokesperson said the Kshatipurti portal has been officially opened for farmers across all districts to submit their reports detailing the extent of damage to their crops. “Farmers are requested to access the portal at www.ekshatipurti.haryana.gov.in and upload their claims by March 15,” an official spokesperson said.

With the hailstorm and rain damaging crops in various parts of Haryana, the state government on Monday decided to open the Kshatipurti portal so that the farmers can register their claims regarding damage to the crops.

With the hailstorm and rain damaging crops in various parts of Haryana, the state government on Monday decided to open the Kshatipurti portal so that the farmers can register their claims regarding damage to the crops. (HT File)
With the hailstorm and rain damaging crops in various parts of Haryana, the state government on Monday decided to open the Kshatipurti portal so that the farmers can register their claims regarding damage to the crops. (HT File)

An official spokesperson said the Kshatipurti portal has been officially opened for farmers across all districts to submit their reports detailing the extent of damage to their crops. “Farmers are requested to access the portal at www.ekshatipurti.haryana.gov.in and upload their claims by March 15,” an official spokesperson said.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Other short story

Haryana Cabinet to meet on March 5

Chandigarh The Haryana Cabinet will meet under the chairmanship of chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on March 5 at civil secretariat, Chandigarh.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, March 04, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On