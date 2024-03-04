Haryana opens Kshatipurti portal for crop damage claims

With the hailstorm and rain damaging crops in various parts of Haryana, the state government on Monday decided to open the Kshatipurti portal so that the farmers can register their claims regarding damage to the crops. With the hailstorm and rain damaging crops in various parts of Haryana, the state government on Monday decided to open the Kshatipurti portal so that the farmers can register their claims regarding damage to the crops. (HT File)

An official spokesperson said the Kshatipurti portal has been officially opened for farmers across all districts to submit their reports detailing the extent of damage to their crops. “Farmers are requested to access the portal at www.ekshatipurti.haryana.gov.in and upload their claims by March 15,” an official spokesperson said.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Other short story

Haryana Cabinet to meet on March 5