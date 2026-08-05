Chandigarh, Haryana Police has launched a special statewide campaign, 'Operation Trackdown', to further strengthen law and order and crack down on organised and habitual criminals and absconding offenders.

Haryana: Over 900 notorious criminals arrested in 3 days under 'Operation Trackdown'

The objective of the operation, launched ahead of Independence Day, is to bring to justice those involved in heinous crimes such as murder, attempt to murder, robbery, dacoity, extortion, snatching, kidnapping, and offences under the Arms Act, while ensuring a safe, secure, and peaceful environment across the state, Haryana Police said in a statement.

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Under the operation, police units across the state carried out intensive action and, within just three days from August 1 to August 3 arrested 903 criminals. Of these, 139 accused were arrested in serious criminal cases, while 767 other offenders involved in different cases were also apprehended during the campaign, it said.

During the operation, police took action in 103 serious criminal cases. These included 43 cases under the Arms Act, 19 cases of attempt to murder, 16 murder cases, seven robbery cases, six snatching cases, four extortion cases and three cases each of dacoity and kidnapping.

A total of 139 accused were arrested in connection with these 103 cases, according to the police.

Haryana Director General of Police Ajay Singhal said that the special statewide Operation Trackdown has been launched ahead of Independence Day to instill fear of the law among criminals and ensure a safe and peaceful environment for the public.

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{{^usCountry}} He said all police units have been directed to continue sustained action against wanted and habitual offenders, ensure their early arrest, and dismantle their criminal networks. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He said all police units have been directed to continue sustained action against wanted and habitual offenders, ensure their early arrest, and dismantle their criminal networks. {{/usCountry}}

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He reiterated that Haryana Police follows a zero-tolerance policy towards crime and criminals, and the safety and security of the people of the state remain its highest priority.

As part of the special drive, Haryana Police opened 13 new history sheets of habitual offenders and updated 81 existing history sheets, strengthening their criminal records to facilitate more effective legal action against them in the future, the statement said.

Under the newly launched crackdown, all district police units, crime branchs, Special Task Force , and other specialised units have been actively engaged in coordinated enforcement efforts.

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Continuous raids and special operations are being conducted to arrest absconding and wanted criminals, monitor history-sheeters, recover illegal arms, and dismantle organized crime networks.

The primary objective of Haryana Police is to maintain robust law and order across the state during the Independence Day celebrations and ensure strict control over anti-social and criminal elements, DGP Singhal said.

The operation will continue with sustained action against suspicious persons, habitual offenders, and wanted criminals to provide citizens with a safe, secure, and fear-free environment, he added.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.