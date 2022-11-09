Haryana panchayat polls: 48 lakh voters from 9 districts to exercise their right to franchise on Wednesday

Over 48.4 lakh voters will exercise their franchise to elect members of zila parishad and panchayat samitis in nine districts of the state on Wednesday.

As per the State Election Commission (SEC), the voting to elect 158 members of zila parishad and 1,244 members of panchayat samitis will continue from 7am to 6pm in nine districts of Ambala, Charkhi-Dadri, Gurugram, Karnal, Kurukshetra, Rewari, Rohtak, Sirsa and Sonepat districts.

As per the SEC, there are total 5,963 polling stations in 57 blocks of these nine districts out of which 976 have been declared as sensitive and 1,023 as hypersensitive. The voting will be done with the electronics voting machines and the results of zila parishad and panchayat samiti members will be declared after the completion of all three phases.

This is the first time that voting for panch, sarpanch and members of panchayat samiti and zila parishad will be held on different days.

However, the voting to elect 2,683 sarpanch and 25,655 panch in these nine districts will be held on November 12.

Karnal deputy commissioner-cum-returning officer Anish Yadav said all preparations to conduct the polls smoothly have been done. He said that the police deployment has been done as per requirement and there will be a special focus on the 176 hypersensitive and 208 sensitive polling stations in the district.

