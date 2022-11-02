Haryana panchayat polls: Elections for posts of sarpanch, panch today

Polling for the posts of sarpanch and panch of gram panchayats as part of first phase of the Haryana panchayat polls will be held on Wednesday.

Voting will begin at 7 am and continue till 6 pm.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Panchkula deputy commissioner-cum-district election officer Mahavir Kaushik said as many as 135 sarpanches were to be elected in the district. Among them, 15 had been chosen unanimously, while no names were sent for the post from two villages. So, voting will take place for 118 posts. Similarly, polling will be held for 105 posts of panch.

On Sunday, as first phase of panchayat polls kicked off in nine of 22 districts of Haryana, with polling to elect members of zila parishads and block samitis, Panchkula had led in the state with 77.9% turnout .

As per the schedule set by the Haryana State Election Commission, the second phase of polls at nine more districts will be held on November 9 and 12, and in the third and final phase, polling at the remaining four districts will be held on November 22 and 25.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This is the first time that voting for panch, sarpanch and members of block samitis and zila parishads in Haryana is being held on different days, as earlier, votes for all four posts were cast on the same day.