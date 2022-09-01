Haryana panchayat polls to be held in two phases: State EC

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Updated on Sep 01, 2022 01:23 AM IST

State EC Dhanpat Singh said that they were are to hold the panchayat polls in Haryana; polls likely to held in October

ByHT Correspondent, Rohtak

: Haryana state election commissioner Dhanpat Singh on Wednesday said that the elections of the Panchayati Raj Institutions in the state will be held in two phases.

“The election of panches will be conducted by ballot paper while the zila parishads, panchayat samiti members and sarpanches will be elected by EVMs. We have a sufficient number of EVMs and the ballot papers will be printed after the election notification. We are also perplexed that the election could not be held in the last one and a half-years. We have allotted a budget, where it was required and we are all set to hold the polls,” he said after a meeting with administrative officials in Rewari.

The elections to the Panchayati Raj Institutions are likely to be held in October.

There are 6,288 panchayats in Haryana which elect 62,022 panches, 22 presidents and 488 members of zila parishad, 143 presidents and 3,080 members of panchayat samitis.

