Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Haryana: Panipat patwari held for taking bribe

Haryana: Panipat patwari held for taking bribe

chandigarh news
Published on Sep 21, 2022 09:28 PM IST

Accused Sandeep Kumar, who was posted at district revenue office, had allegedly demanded money in lieu of verification of documents of award form of acquired land from the complainant and his family

A revenue patwari posted in Panipat was caught red-handed by the Haryana vigilance bureau while accepting a bribe of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>45,000, officials said on Wednesday. (Image for representational purpose)
A revenue patwari posted in Panipat was caught red-handed by the Haryana vigilance bureau while accepting a bribe of 45,000, officials said on Wednesday. (Image for representational purpose)
ByHT Correspondent, Karnal

A revenue patwari posted in Panipat was caught red-handed by the Haryana vigilance bureau while accepting a bribe of 45,000, officials said on Wednesday.

Accused Sandeep Kumar, who was posted at district revenue office, had allegedly demanded money in lieu of verification of documents of award form of acquired land from the complainant and his family.

Vigilance bureau inspector Sachin Kumar said the accused was arrested by a team led by inspector Sumit Kumar. He said complainant Sajjan Singh of Siwah village had approached the bureau alleging that the patwari was demanding 45,000 for a work related to his acquired land.

After verifying the facts, the team raided the spot and nabbed the accused red-handed while accepting the bribe.

He said the patwari has been booked under the Prevention of Corruption Act and would be produced in a court where his police remand will be sought.

Two more held for graft

The vigilance bureau’s Karnal unit has also arrested two government employees, including an SDE of HSVP, Karnal, and a clerk of treasury office in Karnal in connection with two previously registered cases.

The accused are SDE Shashi Bala and clerk Raj Kumar.

Inspector Sachin Kumar said the clerk had sought bribe for processing the pension file of the complainant’s deceased father, who had retired from the police department.

The SDE used to take bribes in lieu of issuing completion certificates, he added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, September 21, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out