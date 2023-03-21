Haryana passes 2 bills, amends sections of development & regulation of urban areas

The Haryana assembly on Monday passed Pandit Lakhmi Chand State University of Performing and Visual Arts, Rohtak (Amendment) Bill, 2023, to affect a modification in the name of the varsity from Pandit Lakhmi Chand to Dada Lakhmi Chand. The statement of objects and reasons said that keeping in view the popularity of Pandit Lakhmi Chand as Dada Lakhmi Chand, the government has decided to change the name of the university.

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar speaking in Vidhan Sabha in Chandigarh on Monday. (HT Photo)

However, the Haryana municipal corporation (amendment) Bill, 2023, was held back after Congress MLA Varun Chaudhary raised certain objections. Urban local bodies minister Kamal Gupta said he was deferring the bill for Tuesday.

The assembly also passed the Haryana Development and Regulation of Urban Areas (Amendment) Bill, 2023, to streamline the operationalisation of the online transferable development rights (TDR) management system. The statement of objects and reasons said that certain amendments in the Act of 1975 have been considered necessary for the purpose of streamlining the system. The definition of TDR is proposed to be amended to incorporate an enabling provision for the transfer/sale of TDR certificate through sale, trade, auction mechanism, and, to rectify the inadvertent restriction imposed in the definition on the geographical location of the buyer of TDR certificate. Further, the existing sub-section (1) of section 8A of the Act of 1975 is proposed to be substituted to allow the engagement of professionals or agencies by the director to enable the delivery of online functions of the department. Enabling provision is also proposed to be inserted to enable online processing of the TDR application, its online issuance, holding in dematerialized form, its online sale, trade, auction and its utilization (partly or fully) and performing of all other related functions in online mode. Finally, an enabling provision is proposed to be inserted as sub-section (3) in section 8 A of the Act for recovery of fees from users of the online service to be maintained in an information technology fund created, managed and operated by the director for information technology related services, the statement said.

