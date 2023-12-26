Haryana: Patwaris announce to go on strike from January 3

Members of the Haryana Revenue Patwar and Kanungo Association have announced to go on strike from January 3 to 5 in support of their various demands, including revision in pay grades. HT Image

Addressing the media persons in Jind on Monday, Jaivir Singh Chahal, state president of the Haryana Revenue Patwar and Kanungo Association, said the government has not released any notification about increasing their pay scale.

“In Haryana, nearly 1,400 patwaris are working against 4,000 posts and they are facing a burden of work. The government should provide computer training to patwaris so that they won’t be dependent on operators. The salary of some patwaris has increased by ₹700 per month only. The assistant operator’s salary in revenue patwar has not increased since 2019,” he added.