Haryana plans statewide campaign to highlight government achievements

: The Haryana government will launch a public awareness drive till June 20 to educate people about the achievements, development projects and welfare schemes the Central and State governments have launched in the last 12 years.

Haryana CM Nayab Saini with BJP leader Tarun Chugh as he arrives before a meeting of the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) leaders to celebrate its government completing 12 years and Prime Minister Narendra Modi becoming the longest-serving elected PM of India, at Bharat Mandapam, in New Delhi, Wednesday. (PTI)

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Haryana chief minister’s principal secretary Arun Gupta on Wednesday directed deputy commissioners (DCs) to take the state government’s 12 years of achievements to the masses. In a meeting held via video conferencing, he reviewed the preparations made so far and issued directions for the successful conduct of the publicity and public awareness campaign. Gupta further directed that ministers, MPs, MLAs and other public representatives must be specially invited to all events under the campaign.

Gupta said that the objective of the campaign is not only publicity but also to enhance public participation, ensuring that the benefits of government schemes reach eligible beneficiaries.

Commissioner and Secretary, Information, Public Relations, and Languages department, Amit Kumar Agrawal presented a detailed outline of the activities to be undertaken during the campaign.

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{{^usCountry}} He said that under the public outreach campaign, ministers, MPs, MLAs and other public representatives will interact with people on the ground. Visits by public representatives have also been proposed, during which information on development works and public welfare schemes will be shared with citizens. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He said that under the public outreach campaign, ministers, MPs, MLAs and other public representatives will interact with people on the ground. Visits by public representatives have also been proposed, during which information on development works and public welfare schemes will be shared with citizens. {{/usCountry}}

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Agrawal said that in order to encourage participation of youth and social organisations, exhibitions titled ‘Pragati Path’ will be organised at district headquarters, showcasing the achievements of the government over the past 12 years. These exhibitions will display development projects, welfare schemes and key achievements of various departments.

He also said that drawing and poster-making competitions on the theme of “Viksit Bharat, Viksit Haryana” will be organised for children.

Cleanliness drive held along Bahadurgarh minor canal

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ROHTAK: As part of celebrations marking 12 years of the Centre and Haryana governments, a cleanliness drive was carried out along a minor canal adjoining Bhagwan Parshuram Marg in Bahadurgarh on Wednesday.

Organised by the municipal council, the campaign saw the active participation of sanitation workers, environmental volunteers, members of the Clean and Green Trust and local residents, who joined hands to clean the water channel and spread awareness about maintaining clean and pollution-free water bodies.

District municipal commissioner (DMC) Abhinav Siwach appealed to the residents not to dump garbage, plastic waste or other refuse into canals, minors and other water bodies.