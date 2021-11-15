Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Haryana plans to spend 14 cr on Saraswati Channel revamp

KARNAL The Haryana government plans to spend ₹14 crore on the beautification of Saraswati Channel in Kurukshetra, said Dhuman Singh Kirmach, deputy chairman of the Haryana Saraswati Heritage Development Board
Published on Nov 15, 2021 12:04 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

KARNAL

He said that a proposal has been prepared and will be tabled before the chief minister and chairman of the board Manohar Lal Khattar for approval.

Dhuman, who inspected the channel, said under the proposal the 8km stretch of the canal will be developed from Pipli to Mohan Nagar of Kurukshetra.

He said focus will be on the construction of pathways along the canal.

