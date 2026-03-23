Haryana playing key role to translate Viksit Bharat into reality: Saini

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Sunday said that the state is playing a key role in translating the national vision of “Viksit Bharat 2047” into reality. Addressing the “Viksit Badshahpur Maharally” and house allotment programme in Kakrola village, falling under the Badshahpur assembly segment in Gurugram, the chief minister said the vision articulated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi reflects the aspirations of 140 crore citizens and that Haryana government is working to implement it on the ground. On this occasion, Saini handed over the keys of newly allotted houses to 2,709 beneficiaries. Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini hands over house keys and allotment letters to beneficiaries of a housing scheme in Gurugram on Sunday. (Parveen Kumar/HT)

Referring to the Budget 2026–27, the chief minister announced that under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Rural), 23,154 new houses will be constructed, while under the Mukhyamantri Shehri Awas Yojana, 15,251 plots of 30 square yards will be allotted to eligible families across 16 cities.

Stating that the government has implemented announcements, the chief minister said that in the past 11 years, out of 81 chief minister announcements made for Badshahpur 60 have been completed, while eight are in progress.

He said that development projects worth ₹15,166 crore have been implemented in the area during this period. “This reflects the present government’s clear vision and strong commitment to development,” he said, reiterating that the state government remains committed to safeguarding the interests of every section of society.

On this occasion, Saini made a slew of announcements, including upgradation of Farrukhnagar-Gurugram road to a four-lane road, costing around ₹365 crore, construction of Chandu bypass and a community centre in Budhera village at a cost of approximately ₹65 lakh.

Industries and commerce minister Rao Narbir Singh said Haryana, traditionally an agrarian state, is rapidly moving towards becoming a leader in industrial transformation with the National Capital Region, especially Gurugram and Manesar, playing a crucial role.