Haryana Police arrest 682 criminals under Op Akraman
Following day-long raids across Haryana on Monday under a special drive, Operation Akraman, Haryana Police arrested criminals, proclaimed offenders, bail jumpers and confiscated illicit arms, liquor and narcotic substances.
Director general of police (DGP) PK Agrawal said about 5,000 personnel in 616 teams raided locations following tip-offs. The aim was to check smuggling of weapons, put criminals and anti-social elements behind bars and eradicate drug menace from the state.
Six most wanted criminals were among 682 accused arrested, while 494 first information reports (FIRs) were registered under the Indian Penal Code, Narcotic Drugs Psychotropic Substances and Arms Act.
The arrested include 58 proclaimed offenders and 28 bail jumpers who were either absconding or wanted in cases against them.
Similarly, 42 illegal firearms and 39 cartridges were seized from the accused arrested under the Arms Act.
The raiding teams recovered 380g of opium, 76g of smack, 48g of heroin, 32kg of poppy husk, 60kg of ganja and 194g of charas.
Cracking down on bootleggers, the teams confiscated 1,884 bottles of country-made liquor, 123 bottles of Indian Made Foreign Liquor, 112 bottles of beer and 1,029 litres of lahan.
The police had conducted raids in jails to check unlawful activities, including inmates using devices.
Jharkhand scribe arrested in same case lodged against top Maoist leader Kishanda
Eight months after the arrest of top Maoist leader Prashant Bose alias Kishanda, the Jharkhand police have arrested an independent journalist, Rupesh Kumar Singh, from Ramgarh in connection with the same case lodged against Bose, police said on Tuesday. Wife of Rupesh Kumar Singh, Ipsa Satakshi, who lived in Binjhar area in Ramgarh district, said the police arrested her husband after conducting an eight-hour long search operation at their house.
Uphaar fire tragedy: Delhi court releases Ansal brothers, takes note of old age
A Delhi court on Tuesday released real estate tycoons Sushil and Gopal Ansal and two others for the period they had already undergone in the evidence tampering case in the 1997 Uphaar Cinema fire tragedy incident. District judge Dharmesh Sharma, however, said the fine would remain untouched. Complainant Neelam Krisnamoorthy said she was very disappointed with the system and the ruling sent a wrong message that culprits can easily have their way by killing anyone.
'He was retiring this year... had two children': Brother of Haryana cop run over
He died on the spot. Singh was due to retire in four months. Haryana Police have vowed to hunt down the accused and have formed teams.“ DSP Taoru shri Surender Singh laid down his life today in the course of duty. #HaryanaPolice extends its deepest condolences to the bereaved family of the brave officer. No effort shall be spared in bringing the offenders to face justice."
Bengaluru's Ramaiah University to build student satellite
The M S Ramaiah University of Applied Sciences will build a student satellite "Ramaiah Sat" coinciding with 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' to commemorate 75 years of Indian independence. The MSRUAS under Gokula Education Foundation (medical) on Tuesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Indian Technology Congress Association to develop and build the nano satellite which will be launched in August 2022.
Bengaluru woman professor kills self over health issues: Report
In a shocking development, a Bengaluru-based college professor was found dead in Chaitra's' residence on Monday. According to reports, the deceased has been identified as Chaitra HK, 41. She used to teach at an engineering college, died by suicide and was found in her home Jnanajyotinagar in west Bengaluru. The deceased reportedly hanged herself when her husband, Guruprasad and their two children were away visiting a relative's house in Haveri.
