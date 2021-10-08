Haryana Police arrest six for running racket to help competitive exam aspirants

A joint team of the special task force (STF) of Gurugram and Sonepat police have busted a gang allegedly involved in helping the aspirants of competitive exams by running a computer hacking racket.

Panipat superintendent of police (SP) Shashank Kumar Sawan said six persons were arrested by the police. Three of them were arrested from Sonepat and produced in a court in Panipat on Thursday and sent to eight-day police remand, while three accused were arrested from Nagpur in Maharashtra and are being brought to Panipat by the police.

According to the SP, the accused had set up a computer lab in an engineering college in Panipat.

Police said the accused were active for the past couple of years and allegedly helped some aspirants in previous exams by leaking question papers or providing answer keys.

The STF was working on a case to arrest the hackers allegedly involved in leak of an exam and police managed to arrest Ashish, Ashok and Monu of Gaurad village in Sonepat on Thursday, while another team arrested Akash, of Jaipur, Gauri, of Kodla Dosa in Rajasthan, and Akash, of Motinagar in Jaipur, from Nagpur.

Two cases have been registered against the gang members in Bhiwani and Panipat under the IT Act. Accused Ashok and Monu were wanted and had carried a reward of ₹1 lakh and ₹50,000, respectively.

According to police, there were reports that the gang was active in Haryana, Punjab, Delhi and Rajasthan and had also established links in these states. However, they did not disclose their modus operandi.

The accused claimed that they used to get access to the exam with the help of some softwares, but police said more details will be disclosed only after the investigation is completed.

The SP said they have confessed to have helped many aspirants of recruitment and competitive exams, including Indian Railways, NIIT, MTS and SSC, but this is part of investigation as there is a possibility of more arrests.