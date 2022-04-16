Haryana Police ASI injured as cash van robbers open fire in Jind

Haryana Police assistant sub inspector Amit Dalal was injured when the two robbers, who had stolen ₹2.62 crore from a cash van on April 8, shot at him while escaping from being caught by a police team near Palwa village in Jind on Friday night.

ASI Dalal was rushed to the civil hospital at Jind from where he was referred to a private hospital in Rohtak, where his condition is said to be out of danger.

Rohtak superintendent of police (SP) Udai Singh Meena said on Saturday that the crime investigation agency (CIA)-2 wing had inputs that the two robbers were spotted in Jind’s Uchana area. “Around 9pm, the CIA team chased the robbers who were riding a motorcycle. They fired on the police team, injuring the ASI, and managed to flee on foot through narrow lanes,” Meena said.

On April 8, the two motorcycle-borne armed men looted a cash van of ₹2.62 crore after shooting at security guard Ramesh Kumar, near an ATM in Rohtak’s Sector 1. They fled with the cash in a bag. The incident was captured on CCTV and the registration number of the motorcycle was traced but the police are yet to arrest them.

