Haryana starts biometric attendance in offices
Haryana chief secretary Sanjeev Kaushal has directed all officials and officers of different departments to start marking their biometric attendance which was resumed a week ago.
The practice of marking biometric attendance was stopped due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
An official spokesperson, quoting the chief secretary, said it is mandatory for all working officials to mark attendance in offices through aadhar enabled biometric attendance system (AEBAS) so that the working hours of employees can be tracked and monitored regularly.
The chief secretary directed this while presiding over a review meeting regarding attendance through AEBAS on Friday.
Kaushal said a special appreciation and mention will be given to the employee who will have the highest attendance as per the AEBAS records.
In the meeting, officers of various departments apprised the chief secretary of ttechnical issues in the AEBAS system.
Haryana to open 100 more subsidised kisan-mazdoor canteens
The subsidised lunch serving stations, Atal Kisan-Mazdoor canteens, will be opened in more than 100 places in Haryana in view of their growing popularity. These community kitchens are already being run by various departments of the state government at 50 places. It was during the first wave of the Covid-19 pandemic that chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar had launched the state's first Atal Kisan-Mazdoor canteen in Karnal.
Baghpat farmers protest mining in UP area by Haryanvis
Farmers of Kheda Islampur and Sultanpur Hatana villages, in Baghpat district, protested against sand mining activity in the Yamuna riverbed, allegedly in Uttar Pradesh side of the border, by people of Haryana on Thursday. Tension prevailed in the area after the farmers opposed the mining activity. Baghpat district magistrate Rajkamal Yadav said the Yamuna river serves as border between UP and Haryana. Farmers of Baghpat villages also accused people of Haryana of uprooting pillars put up for demarcation.
Hooda seeks compensation for crop burnt down during thunderstorm
Former Haryana chief minister and leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Friday demanded ₹25,000 per acre compensation for farmers whose wheat crop was burnt down due to thunderstorm and short circuit of electricity. In a statement, Hooda said hundreds of acres of crop were destroyed in Rohtak's Makdauli, Rithal, Basantpur, Brahmanwas, Dhamad, Khidwali, Nidana, Samargopalpur, Kharavad, Needana, Bahu Akbarpur and Sisar villages.
Dronacharya awardee boxer booked under Juvenile Justice Act
The Bhiwani police have booked Dronacharya awardee boxing coach Jagdish Singh under the Juvenile Justice Act for allegedly threatening a 13-year-old budding wrestler of spoiling his career after he raised the age bar issue of his opponent during a tournament at Bhiwani's Sai Stadium on April 12. Jadgish was also the coach of Olympian Vijender Singh. The Dronacharya awardee coach said all the allegations are false and baseless.
Uttar Pradesh to hold global summit for ₹10 lakh crore investment
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday said the state government proposes to hold the Uttar Pradesh Global Investors' Summit in the next two years to attract investment of ₹10 lakh crore for the state. Yogi stated this while viewing the presentation of 11 departments of infrastructure and industrial development sector. He said there was great potential for investment in the state and this was a major source for generation of employment.
