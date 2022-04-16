Haryana starts biometric attendance in offices

Haryana chief secretary Sanjeev Kaushal has directed all officials and officers of different departments to start marking their biometric attendance which was resumed a week ago.

The practice of marking biometric attendance was stopped due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

An official spokesperson, quoting the chief secretary, said it is mandatory for all working officials to mark attendance in offices through aadhar enabled biometric attendance system (AEBAS) so that the working hours of employees can be tracked and monitored regularly.

The chief secretary directed this while presiding over a review meeting regarding attendance through AEBAS on Friday.

Kaushal said a special appreciation and mention will be given to the employee who will have the highest attendance as per the AEBAS records.

In the meeting, officers of various departments apprised the chief secretary of ttechnical issues in the AEBAS system.