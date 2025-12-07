Haryana Police conduct combing ops at 834 locations, arrest 165 accused

Haryana Police conducted a massive combing operation at 834 hotspot locations notorious for drugs, illicit liquor, and gambling across the station Friday. A police spokesperson said that under its operation Hotspot Domination, the police promptly registered 106 criminal cases and arrested 165 offenders, sending them behind bars. Haryana Police conducted a massive combing operation at 834 hotspot locations notorious for drugs, illicit liquor, and gambling across the station Friday. A police spokesperson said that under its operation Hotspot Domination, the police promptly registered 106 criminal cases and arrested 165 offenders, sending them behind bars. (Representational image)

The spokesperson said the biggest success of this campaign has come in dismantling the network of drug mafias. During the statewide crackdown, the police seized ₹1.44 lakh in cash, four country-made pistols, six pistols, 18 live cartridges, three magazines, vehicles.

The spokesperson said the impact of the operation was seen across all districts, with notable achievements from different regions. Sirsa police conducted the highest number of raids—106 hotspots—and arrested 7 suspects. Gurugram Police conducted raids at 53 locations and arrested 24 suspects.

Gurugram Police also extended humanitarian assistance to 122 distressed and needy persons. Similarly, Panchkula district assisted about 52 such individuals.

The spokesperson said in narcotics seizures, Fatehabad led the state with the confiscation of around 26 kg of poppy husk and 5 grams of heroin.

In Palwal, the police not only tightened the grip on criminals but also demonstrated compassion. During combing operations at 39 locations, Palwal Police arrested a violent offender involved in murder and attempted murder, as well as a wanted drug trafficker with a reward on his head.

Hansi Police carried out swift action, arresting seven accused and seizing ₹25,000 in cash and a vehicle used for drug trafficking.