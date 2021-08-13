Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Haryana Police crack 6.5 crore cigarette container robbery
Haryana Police crack 6.5 crore cigarette container robbery

With the arrest of a Madhya Pradesh resident, the Haryana Police on Friday have cracked a case in which a gang had robbed a container truck carrying a consignment of cigarettes worth ₹6
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON AUG 13, 2021 08:40 PM IST
A police team nabbed the accused and recovered the entire consignment from him. (AFP)

Police have also recovered the truck carrying cigarettes of a prominent brand which was looted by the gang at gunpoint on August 8.

A police spokesperson said the truck was dispatched from Saharanpur to Ahmedabad. When it was passing through Taoru area, around two dozen persons came in two trucks and two cars.

They stopped the truck, dragged the driver out and looted the consignment at gunpoint.

Following a complaint, a case was registered and special teams were formed.

A police team nabbed accused Kundan Vishwakarma, a resident of Dewas district in Madhya Pradesh, and recovered the entire consignment from him.

The arrested accused has been taken on police remand for further interrogation and efforts are on to nab other absconding gang members, police said.

