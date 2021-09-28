Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
chandigarh news

Haryana police exam: Weird questions leave candidates stumped

The exam conducted by Haryana staff selection commission to fill up 463 posts of sub-inspectors had questions ranging from ‘what is the specialty of Haryana health minister Anil Vij’ to ‘who was BJP’s candidate in the Baroda bypolls.
By Sunil Rahar, Rohtak
UPDATED ON SEP 28, 2021 02:41 AM IST
The unusual questions asked by the Haryana staff selection commission invited brickbats from candidates as well as the opposition who said that police exams, and any other competitive exams,should not have questions on any party. (STOCK IMAGE)

Haryana staff selection commission (HSSC) explored the general knowledge of candidates at a very different level in an examination conducted for selection of sub-inspectors (SI) on Sunday. Through this examination, the commission will fill 463 posts of sub-inspector.

There were at least half-a-dozen questions that stumped the candidates. To a question on ‘specialty’ of Haryana home minister Anil Vij, there were four options to choose from: Vij is highly educated, he has been a home minister before, he is unmarried or he has served as a police officer.

If that was not perplexing enough, answer this: Name a Haryana BJP MP whose father died recently; or who is BJP’s Haryana president, or name BJP’s candidate in the Baroda bypoll.

The fun didn’t end there. The next question was on the meaning of HSSC chairman Bhopal Singh Khadri’s surname and the options for the answer were: Is it the name of a caste, community/gotra, Khadar area or none of the above!

“There were at least five to six questions related to Haryana BJP members. None related to the police field or general knowledge,” said Sachin Kumar, a candidate from Rohtak. “We will register a complaint. If the HSSC does not act on our complaint, we will move court,” he added.

HSSC chairman Bhopal Singh Khadri said, “The agency had been given the task to set the question paper, we can’t do anything about the questions being asked. We re-conducted the examination at a Gurugarm centre because a wrong set of question papers was distributed there.”

