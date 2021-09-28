Haryana police exam: Weird questions leave candidates stumped

Haryana staff selection commission (HSSC) explored the general knowledge of candidates at a very different level in an examination conducted for selection of sub-inspectors (SI) on Sunday. Through this examination, the commission will fill 463 posts of sub-inspector.

There were at least half-a-dozen questions that stumped the candidates. To a question on ‘specialty’ of Haryana home minister Anil Vij, there were four options to choose from: Vij is highly educated, he has been a home minister before, he is unmarried or he has served as a police officer.

If that was not perplexing enough, answer this: Name a Haryana BJP MP whose father died recently; or who is BJP’s Haryana president, or name BJP’s candidate in the Baroda bypoll.

The fun didn’t end there. The next question was on the meaning of HSSC chairman Bhopal Singh Khadri’s surname and the options for the answer were: Is it the name of a caste, community/gotra, Khadar area or none of the above!

“There were at least five to six questions related to Haryana BJP members. None related to the police field or general knowledge,” said Sachin Kumar, a candidate from Rohtak. “We will register a complaint. If the HSSC does not act on our complaint, we will move court,” he added.

HSSC chairman Bhopal Singh Khadri said, “The agency had been given the task to set the question paper, we can’t do anything about the questions being asked. We re-conducted the examination at a Gurugarm centre because a wrong set of question papers was distributed there.”