Haryana Police home guard booked for rape in Fatehabad

Fatehabad police on Friday booked a home guard of the Haryana Police for allegedly raping a woman.

In her complaint to the police, the victim, a resident of Fatehabad, said that a person in her locality had tested positive for Covid in 2020 and the entire lane was sealed.

“A home guard was deployed there to prevent movement of outsiders. I fell sick and the home guard told me that these were the symptoms of coronavirus and brought some tablets for me. After consuming the tablets, I became unconscious and he raped me. He also recorded the act. He has already extorted ₹2.5 lakh from me for not sharing the video with anyone else. Now, he is demanding more money and threatening to upload the video on social media platforms if I don’t oblige,” she added.

Fatehabad women’s police station in-charge Aruna said the accused home guard has been booked under IPC sections 376 (rape), 506 (criminal intimidation), 384, 450 and others.