Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Haryana Police home guard booked for rape in Fatehabad
chandigarh news

Haryana Police home guard booked for rape in Fatehabad

Fatehabad women’s police station in-charge Aruna said the accused home guard has been booked under IPC sections 376 (rape), 506 (criminal intimidation), 384, 450 and others
Fatehabad police on Friday booked a home guard of the Haryana Police for allegedly raping a woman. (Image for representational purpose)
Published on Jun 24, 2022 11:31 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Rohtak

Fatehabad police on Friday booked a home guard of the Haryana Police for allegedly raping a woman.

In her complaint to the police, the victim, a resident of Fatehabad, said that a person in her locality had tested positive for Covid in 2020 and the entire lane was sealed.

“A home guard was deployed there to prevent movement of outsiders. I fell sick and the home guard told me that these were the symptoms of coronavirus and brought some tablets for me. After consuming the tablets, I became unconscious and he raped me. He also recorded the act. He has already extorted 2.5 lakh from me for not sharing the video with anyone else. Now, he is demanding more money and threatening to upload the video on social media platforms if I don’t oblige,” she added.

Fatehabad women’s police station in-charge Aruna said the accused home guard has been booked under IPC sections 376 (rape), 506 (criminal intimidation), 384, 450 and others.

