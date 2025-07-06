Haryana: Police nab criminal involved in triple murder

The Rohtak police have arrested a wanted criminal involved in the triple murder that took place outside a liquor vend in Baliyana village on September 20 last year. CIA-2 in-charge Satish Kumar said that Mastan is being interrogated to gather further information about the case and determine if more people were involved in the crime. (HT File)

The accused, identified as Mastan, a resident of Uttar Pradesh, had been on the run since the incident and was carrying a bounty of ₹5,000 on his head. Police officials confirmed that the other accused in the case had already been arrested earlier.

In the incident, eight men on motorcycles opened fire outside the liquor vend, killing three people and injuring two others.

