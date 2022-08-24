Haryana police nabs most wanted criminal from Kerala

The Special Task Force (STF) of the Haryana police has arrested a most wanted criminal and proclaimed offender, carrying a reward of ₹ 25,000, from Kerala.

The arrested accused, identified as Mohd. Ahsaan, was absconding for the last about 15 years and is a resident of Yamunanagar district. He was hiding in Kozhikode in Kerala. The arrest was made by a team of STF, Ambala, a police spokesperson said.

The accused was wanted in a murder case registered against him in police station city, Jagadhri in 2005. He came out on a parole from the district jail in Ambala on August 2, 2007 and escaped.

As per information, the accused kept changing his hideouts in Jharkhand, West Bengal and Kerala to escape arrest. The accused will be produced in a Yamunanagar court for further action, police said. ENDS