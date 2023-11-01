Haryana Police pays 1.35 cr property tax to Panchkula MC

Haryana Police on Tuesday cleared its outstanding property tax of various police posts, police stations and police headquarter located in Panchkula by depositing ₹1.35 crores to municipal corporation (MC).

“Haryana police becomes the first government department to pay lump sum amount as property tax,” said mayor Kulbhushan Goyal.

₹11 crore tax collected till October 31

“The efforts put in by MC have started showing results as ₹11 crore were collected as property tax till October 31. Regular meetings to monitor property tax, which is one of the sources of income of MC, have yielded results,” shared Goyal.

MC had been holding regular camps at the ward level for property tax data correction camps for property holders of Panchkula. Notices were also issued to the residents and the establishments have also paid their taxes.

119 private and 46 government buildings collectively owe ₹70.85 crore

There are 1,02,750 properties under the civic body in which 119 private buildings and 46 government buildings collectively owe ₹70.85 crore.

As per the data, the 119 private properties owe it ₹38.66 crore. The major defaulters are Hotel Golden Tulip, Ramgarh Fort, Holiday Inn, Vintegrate Technology Private Limited, Sector 22, and St Teresa Public School, Sector 25.

The 46 government properties have defaulted on tax worth ₹32.19 crore. These include UHBVN, HSVP, Tau Devi Lal Stadium and Gymkhana Club in Sector 3.

