Haryana Police’s anti-ATM fraud cell solved 110 cases in 10 months

Haryana Police’s anti-ATM fraud cell has solved as many as 110 cases in the last 10 months. A specialised unit of police’s crime branch, the cell has arrested 81 individuals directly involved in various forms of ATM fraud and recovered ₹17 lakh — which has been returned to the rightful owners.

“This accomplishment serves as a testament to the unwavering commitment of Haryana Police in protecting the interests of the public and maintaining the integrity of the financial system,” director general of police (DGP) PK Agrawal, said, applauding the efforts of the anti-ATM fraud cell.

Sharing further details, additional director general of police (ADGP-Crime) OP Singh said the cell has been actively engaged in identifying, investigating, and bringing to justice those responsible for fraudulent activities targeting ATMs. Leveraging their vast experience and cutting-edge techniques, teams of seasoned investigators collaborated closely with various financial institutions, visited ATM booths, analysed closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage and mobile tower dumps to identify perpetrators and build strong cases against them

“As a result of these diligent efforts, the anti-ATM fraud cell has made significant progress, leading to the arrest of 81 individuals directly involved in various forms of ATM fraud,” the ADGP said.

“The accused employed tactics such as card-cloning, skimming, and phishing scams to defraud unsuspecting ATM users. The arrest of these fraudsters will serve as a strong deterrent to others contemplating engaging in similar illicit activities,” he added.

Timely reporting and vigilance of individuals have played a crucial role in the success of these investigations.

“The cell will continue its diligent efforts to detect, prevent, and investigate any instances of ATM fraud entrusted to it and ensure a safe and secure banking experience for all citizens,” the ADGP said.