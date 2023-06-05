Chandigarh: Dog dies after touching illegal electric fence in Sector 23, SI booked

Police on Sunday booked a sub-inspector (SI) of the Haryana Police for allegedly killing a stray dog by electrocution.

The accused has been identified as Randhir Singh, 54, who lives in a government accommodation in Sector 23.

The complainant, Kasturi Lal, a retired UT administration officer, told police that he noticed the dog lying motionless outside the gate of the accused’s house around 6 am while he was out for a morning walk.

“I thought that the dog might be sleeping. When I stepped out of my house again around 10 am, the dog was still lying in the same position. On approaching the animal, I realised it was dead. I called another neighbour and asked him to help me bury the dog. But when we tried to pick him up, we saw him entangled in a wire. My neighbour felt an electric shock while trying to get the dog untangled,” Lal said.

“The wire was hanging from a window of the SI’s house. He had installed the live wire to prevent stray animals from entering. We immediately informed the police, following which cops reached the spot,” the complainant added.

Sources said when police contacted the accused, he was away at Yamunanagar.

“We are yet to arrest the accused, but have booked him for cruelty against animals,” a senior police officer said.

The accused has been booked under Sections 11 (i) (l) (mutilate or kill any animal) of the Animal Cruelty Act and Section 336 (act endangering life of others) of the Indian Penal Code at the Sector 17 police station.

